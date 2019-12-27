MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — New generators will be installed at six Baldwin County Fire stations.

These generators will ensure that safety personnel will be equipped to help the community in times of power outages.

Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar says this project cost nearly $300,000. He deems it an essential step in making the county safer for all residents and employees.

“These fire stations are critical facilities,” said Tobar. “They house our first responders, they are polling places. This is also a location where individuals who have medical equipment that is powered by electricity if the power goes out. They can come here and have service.”

Tobar expects all generators to be installed by May 2020.