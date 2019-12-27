Rain and storms move into Middle Georgia for the weekend.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend, paired with warm temps and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will bring a chance of scattered showers through the day, especially during the afternoon. Not expecting storms, but could see some periods of heavy rain.



A cold front will push through the southeast on Sunday. Rain chances begin during the day, with off and on showers. Highs will top out in the mid 70’s. Storms will be possible during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday.

As far as severe weather is concerned, we are not expecting much of a threat in Middle Georgia. If you are traveling on Sunday, the possibility of severe weather is higher just to our west. Main threats will be strong winds and an isolated spin up tornado.

Monday will bring clearing skies and cooler conditions which stick around for much of the week.



New Year’s Eve will be another nice day. During the day, highs will top out in the upper 50’s (which is around normal for this time of year) under clear skies.

Overnight we will see our temps dropping into the 30’s, but we should be around 41 by midnight.