UPDATE: Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say a second Subway store was robbed around 8:45. They say the same man who attempted to rob the store on Pio Nono Avenue, walked into the location on Hartley Bridge Road with a gun and demanded money. This time, he got away with some cash.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who tried to rob a south Macon Subway restaurant Friday night.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 7:15 at the store located at 4108 Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies say a male entered the store with a gun and demanded money, but the clerk sprayed pepper juice in his face and he left empty-handed.

He left in a white sedan.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.