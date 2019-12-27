Teenager arrested for shoplifting, stolen gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teen was taken to jail after being accused of stealing.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the Shoppe’s at River Crossing on December 23, regarding a suspect that was shoplifting at Belk.

It was reported that 18-year-old Jordan Christian Vincent, took Polo shirts without paying for them. When Vincent was checked for weapons, he had a pistol that was reported stolen in August.

Vincent was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Theft by Taking and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. He was released on a $4,700.00 bond on December 24.