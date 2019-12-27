Volunteers continue holiday tradition with Rebuilding Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – While people spend time with their families for the holidays, Irving Consumer Products staff members have partnered with Rebuilding Macon to help senior citizens.

This holiday season, volunteers are helping spread the cheer by building a wheelchair ramp for a homeowner in the Napier community.

Executive Director Debra Rollins says volunteers typically take breaks to spend time with their families during the holidays.

“Being powered through volunteer support, we rely on volunteer teams to help those in our community who need it most,” said Rollins.

Rollins says “it’s amazing for the organization to volunteer to help others around this time.

“We have a strong community of regular volunteers that we cherish. That group of regulars coupled with special teams is what keeps us active in the community.”

Rollins says the non-profit organization loves to see volunteers help other families and hopes to continue to give back to the community.