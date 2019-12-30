Macon man tries to rob Chinese restaurant, shot in the leg by employee

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon man behind is behind bars after trying to rob a Chinese restaurant at gunpoint, which got him shot in the leg.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 27 year old David Vazquez went to the China Inn at 3268 Vineville Avenue in Macon around 9:40 Saturday night. Investigators say he pointed a gun at the clerks and demanded money. One of the clerks pulled out a pistol, which they were permitted to have, and shot at Vazquez. As Vazquez left, he fired at the clerks and the clerk with the pistol shot back, hitting Vazquez in the right leg.

Investigators says Vazquez went to Medical Center Navicent Health about 20 minutes later, where he was treated for his injury. After being treated, he was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Armed Robbery. Vazquez is being held without bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no charges are being filed against the clerk.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.