MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – 2020 is just days away. Most people like to make resolutions for the new year, but have a hard time sticking to them. According to WalletHub, 31% of Americans who made resolutions for 2019 say they didn’t stick to them.

Catalina Torres-Lopez, a personal trainer from Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, visited Daybreak to share some tips on how we can stick to resolutions for 2020 all year long.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to find out how.