Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Murphy USA

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for two people they say robbed a west Macon gas station Monday night.

It happened just before 10:30 at Murphy USA at 6040 Harrison Road. Deputies say a man approached the clerk while he was cleaning up outside and demanded money.

He had a gun and forced the clerk inside the store, and another person with a gun also approached.

Both suspects fled the store on foot after getting some cash.

No one was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.