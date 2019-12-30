Coroner Jones taking reservations for free New Year’s Eve rides

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For those planning to drink on New Year’s Eve, Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones reminds them to get home safe.

And he’s helping them do just that.

According to a WalletHub study, the average cost of a DUI — both arrested and convicted — costs approximately $20,000.

“We’re having a special theme since we’re going into 2020. We’re doing the Roaring 20’s theme,” said Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing for Ocmulgee Brewpub and Just Tap’d,.

Just Tap’d is preparing for their New Year’s Eve party. But how do you plan on getting home after a night of drinking?

“We want everyone to come downtown and enjoy themselves and have a ride back home, safely,” she said. “A lot of great bars and restaurants downtown are super willing to help you find an Uber or ride home.”

Ridesharing apps, taxis, and Coroner Leon Jones serve as designated drivers.

Nearly 10 years ago, Jones started offering rides for New Year’s Eve — making sure people got home safe.

“If I can help someone, that’s what I want to do. That’s my purpose,” he said.

Passengers ride for free with Jones. Furthermore, he’ll take you anywhere you need to go.

Jones says he enjoys going beyond his job requirements to help the community he loves.

“It’s part of the job,” he said. “My family knows that I am dedicated to this community, dedicated, determined, and dependable. I try to do things to help this community move forward in a positive direction and DUI, that’s very serious.”

To make a reservation

Jones is taking reservations. To reserve a ride, call (478)256-6716.