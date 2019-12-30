Dry, cool weather moves in for New Year’s Eve celebrations

A cold front pushed through Middle Georgia early this morning, bringing rain and a few thunderstorms to the area. While we did see a few strong wind gusts, we didn’t get much in the way of severe weather.



Heading into the new year, our weather returns to normal for this time of year. Highs will be topping out in the upper 50’s and lows will be mainly in the 40’s and 30’s.

Rain holds off for any New Year’s Eve celebrations, and sunshine hangs around through New Year’s Day.



Enjoy the few days of sunshine, because we will once again see an area of low pressure pushing into the southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances begin Thursday evening, but the heaviest rain moves in for Friday.

- Advertisement -

Thunderstorms will be possible, but it looks like severe weather is not likely. As the rain moves in it will keep high temperatures in the 60’s.



There will be a chance for a few isolated showers on Saturday, but the bulk of the storms will have pushed out overnight, through Saturday AM.

Rain totals across Georgia will be anywhere from 1-3″ with the heaviest rain falling in North Georgia. We could see some minor flooding of streams and rivers, but extensive flooding is not expected.