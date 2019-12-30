Fire officials: Keep water supply handy during NYE celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With New Years Eve being less than 24 hours away, fire officials not only want you to have a good time — they want you to stay safe.

“You want to make sure you’re a safe distance away from any structure,” said Jeremy Webb, the fire safety educator Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. “Be mindful of any overhead obstructions powerlines, trees.”

- Advertisement -

Webb says that you want to have the proper hand, eye, and foot protection, for example. No open toe shoes or sandals.

“Keep a water supply outside — maybe a bucket of water or two,” said Webb. “Dash the fireworks once they have been shot off.”

Children should not light up fireworks, even the small fireworks (like sparklers). Dr. John Wood with Medical Center Navicent Health says injuries from fireworks are rare, but he witnesses a few cases every year.

“Typically will see somebody that held a firework that goes off in their hand,” said Dr. Wood. “Then, also we’ll see one or two burns to the face.”

If you experience a major burn, go to the hospital immediately. But minor injuries Dr. Wood says you can care for it at home.

“Soak in water, dry it off after that, put on a bandage, antibiotic ointment,” shared the doctor.

Cheryl Story, the director of operations at Jake’s Fireworks, says that children under the age of 16 shouldn’t handle fireworks. You must be 18 years or older to purchase them.

Story adds that each firework box comes with an expiration date, how high they can go, how noisy it is, the display colors and which direction they’ll ignite. Lastly, Story says “stand back.”

“Be at least 30 to 50 feet back from where they’re actually igniting the fireworks,” shared Story.

Firework hours

You may light fireworks until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.