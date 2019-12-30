Macon woman adopted into royal family in African town

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is now a Queen Mother in an African country.

Bibb County resident Earnestine Wilson is now Queen Mother Nana Adjoa Kodwuwa.

Wilson visited Elmina, Ghana in 2017 and was adopted into that town’s royal family upon returning in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Wilson shared her story on Monday at the Rosa Jackson Center for The Year of Return Kwanzaa celebration.

She says she encourages descendants of the African diaspora to do research on where they come from and know who they are.

“Follow your dreams, and just remember who you are, we’re more than what they told us what we are,” Wilson said. “We are kings and queens, and you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you.”

She’s one of thousands of Queen Mothers in Ghana.