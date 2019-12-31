BSO: Celebratory gunfire is against the law

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With many people ringing in the new year, Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to refrain from celebratory gunfire.

Shooting a firearm into the air in celebration or discharging a firearm 50 yards from a public street or highway are all against the law and dangerous.

Officials want to remind you that stray bullets can damage personal property and may also cause injuries or even death.

Deputies will be out on New Year’s Eve paying special attention to individuals engaged in reckless conduct with firearms.

If you hear gunfire or see anything suspicious, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.