Forsyth to host 4th annual Forsythia Ball Drop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Forsyth is having its 4th annual Forsythia Ball Drop to bring in 2020.

As many other cities get ready for their celebration, Forsyth prepares for its Forsythia Festival.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Eric Wilson says the event has improved over the years, and they are expecting more people this year.

“It’s just a great community event,” Wilson said. “We invite our neighbors and friends from other towns to come out and celebrate, and have a good time as we bring in the new year for 2020.”

Event Information:

The Conquest Show Band will perform for the night, starting at 9 p.m. on the Courthouse Square.

Forsyth Fire Department will drop the Forsythia Ball at midnight.

Bring your chairs, blankets and dancing shoes (no pets please). Look for some downtown specials at our local restaurants and bring some friends.

Click here for more.