Fort Valley celebrates new year with Peach Cobbler Drop

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s time for Fort Valley’s annual Peach Cobbler Drop to ring in the New Year.

This is the free event’s fourth year. The festivities will include live music, games and food vendors.

The president of the Peach Activity Committee Latonia Ages says creating the event was her way of giving back after being away from Fort Valley for almost two decades.

“We’ve been hearing nothing but good things about the cobbler drop,” said Ages. “Each year more and more people come out to see what we are about. We drop a ten by ten Plexiglas peach cobbler and everyone was like ya’ll drop a real peach cobbler? No it’s not a real peach cobbler but we do serve a real peach cobbler.”