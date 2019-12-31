Georgia lawmakers propose bill banning flavored-vape products in 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia lawmakers are looking to crack down on flavored vaping products in the upcoming legislative session.

“It’s unfortunately just a trendy thing to do for these kids,” Georgia State Representative Dale Washburn said.

You may have seen them: Juuls, vapes, and e-cigarette products. Doctors say it’s a habit you don’t want to start.

“Vaping products were thought to be safer than tobacco products and thought to be a way to quit smoking cigarettes,” said Sally Waldorf, lung nurse navigator at Medical Center Navicent Health. “But it’s really just trading one addiction to another.”

She says clean air is the only thing we should put in our lungs because vaping products are made from chemicals and metals.

“They’re going to develop a cough and down the road, if they don’t quit, there will be some serious illnesses that will develop,” Waldorf said.

During the Georgia 2020 legislative session, some lawmakers are proposing a bill to ban flavored vaping products.

The intent is to reduce illnesses and keep it away from the youth.

“We don’t want anything that’s drawing children or minors into vaping,” Washburn said.

Medical Center Navicent Health offers free classes to help people stop smoking. For more information, call (478) 633-8537.

Georgia’s 2020 legislative session starts Jan. 13.