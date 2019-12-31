MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the rear parking lot of Regency inn on Eisenhower Parkway just after 8 o’clock.

Deputies say 29-year-old Tarrance Fallon Threatt Sr. was shot several times and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.