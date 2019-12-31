Mild and sunny start to 2020

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure builds in over the next 24 hours and that means a clear sky is in store for tonight’s New Year festivities!

NEW YEAR’S EVE.

After sunset, temperatures will begin to quickly fall all across the area. If you have outdoor plans tonight, make sure to grab a coat. Temperatures will be falling into the low 40’s by midnight before bottoming out in the middle 30’s by daybreak. Clear conditions are in store.

NEW YEAR’S DAY.

High pressure moves in overhead tomorrow afternoon, and we will be dealing with a sunny sky and mild temperatures topping out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. We will see a light wind out of the west around five miles per hour.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry for the first day of 2020, but things will be changing by Thursday. Our next storm system will be moving our way late on Thursday and into Friday. The heaviest of rain will fall with a cold front passing through the area on Friday. A few lingering showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday as well. Rainfall totals are expected to be between a half inch and one inch. Temperatures will be warm on Friday, but we will return to more seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

