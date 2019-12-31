City employees work to set-up Perry’s 7th Annual Buzzard Drop

Perry’s 7th Annual Buzzard drop starts at 7 p.m., Kiddie Buzzard drop starts at 8 p.m.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crews were putting the finishing touches on the 7th Annual Buzzard Drop, in Historic Downtown Perry today.

According to city officials, the event starts at 7 p.m. this evening. It will feature live music, a DJ and the band RELAPSE at 9 p.m.

Before the countdown at midnight, there will be a Kiddie Buzzard Drop at 8 p.m. on the lawn.

Bob the Buzzard will also be around most of the evening.

If you are hungry, there will be two food trucks to complement nearby restaurants. There will also offer plenty of hot cocoa and alcoholic beverages.

At midnight the city will drop a buzzard. And for those unfamiliar with the tradition, Tabitha Clark — the communications manager for the city — explained how it came about.

“We’ve had that as sort of an every-year tradition,” Clark said. “The buzzards just come and make themselves at home (in Perry) and so we have the Perry Buzzard Drop. We thought it was very unique and quirky and appropriate and just a lot of fun.”

The Buzzard Drop is for all ages. People who plan to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The city is also offering a complimentary take-home shuttle that will begin service at 10 p.m.

There is a list of prohibited items on Perry’s website.

Street closures due to Buzzard Drop

If you plan to attend tonight’s buzzard drop in Historic Downtown Perry, plan accordingly.

Traffic around the courthouse where the event is taking place will be shut off.

Streets will close and parking will not be allowed after 4 p.m.