Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 20-27

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Friday, December 20 and Friday, December 27. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Private Parties Only (Food Service)

215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Bibb County:

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Fresh Air Barbecue

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

J. Christopher’s

220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Lil Benny’s Smokehouse

881 WIMBUSH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Medis

1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Springhill Suites (Food Service)

4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Georgia Bob’s BBQ Company

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Amstar Cinema 16 B (Food Service)

5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Nu-Way Weiners No. 8

6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Cracker Barrel

3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Wingate Inn (Food Service)

100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Burger King

3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)

4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill

4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Dooly County:

Pinehill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

712 PATTERSON ST BYROMVILLE, GA 31007

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Houston County:

Between Friends Coffeeshop & More

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Shells

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Shells Seafood Extended

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Superstay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)

102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Holiday Inn Express Inn and Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Baymont Innn and Suites (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Pub 96 Inc. (Food Service)

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Sweet Charlies

1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Jasper County:

El Giro Mexican Restaurant

1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Jones County:

Waffle House

296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

McDonald’s

286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant

106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Laurens County:

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant and Grill

2161 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Monroe County:

Comfort Inn

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Dunkin’

155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Little Caesars

140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Peach County:

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Putnam County:

The Overlook at Great Waters

112 NE PLANTATION DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Great Waters Snack Bar

112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019

Washington County:

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Tina’s Catering

264 ARCHER RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019

Captain D’s

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Great Wall Restaurant

1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar and Grill

107 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019

Kelly’s BBQ

490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019