Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 20-27

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Friday, December 20 and Friday, December 27. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Private Parties Only (Food Service)
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Bibb County:
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Fresh Air Barbecue
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Lil Benny’s Smokehouse
881 WIMBUSH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Medis
1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Springhill Suites (Food Service)
4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Georgia Bob’s BBQ Company
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Amstar Cinema 16 B (Food Service)
5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Nu-Way Weiners No. 8
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Cracker Barrel
3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Wingate Inn (Food Service)
100 NORTHCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Burger King
3773 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Dooly County:
Pinehill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
712 PATTERSON ST BYROMVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Houston County:
Between Friends Coffeeshop & More
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Shells
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Superstay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Holiday Inn Express Inn and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Baymont Innn and Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Pub 96 Inc. (Food Service)
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Sweet Charlies
1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Jasper County:
El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Jones County:
Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant
106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Laurens County:
Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant and Grill
2161 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Monroe County:
Comfort Inn
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Dunkin’
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Peach County:
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Putnam County:
The Overlook at Great Waters
112 NE PLANTATION DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Great Waters Snack Bar
112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019
Washington County:
Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Tina’s Catering
264 ARCHER RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2019
Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2019
Pepe’s Restaurant Bar and Grill
107 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2019
Kelly’s BBQ
490 IRWIN AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2019