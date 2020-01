WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Wrightsville’s new mayor was sworn in this week.

Janibeth Outlaw, Wrightsville’s first female mayor, takes office Wednesday, January 1.

“It is a new day, new year and new vision for Wrightsville and Johnson County,” former Wrightsville mayor Willis Wombles told 41NBC.

“I am proud to be a citizen and retired mayor in the “Friendliest Town in Georgia”!

Outlaw beat Dwayne Ivey in the November election.