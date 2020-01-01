Morning News Update – Man shot in parking lot of a hotel in Macon, New Year’s baby

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon man shot in hotel parking lot on New Year’s Eve – https://41nbc.com/2019/12/31/macon-man-critical-condition-shot-tuesday/

A family in Middle Georgia celebrated the beginning of the new year with the birth of a new baby. According to Crystal Mangino, a nurse at Coliseum Medical Center, a baby girl was born at 2:41 Wednesday morning. It’s Coliseum’s first baby of the year and decade.

- Advertisement -

41NBC Accuweather Forecast – https://41nbc.com/2020/01/01/next-storm-system-bring-widespread-showers-middle-georgia/