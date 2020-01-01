Clouds move in overnight, ahead of late week storms

The first day of 2020 in Middle Georgia, was a beautiful day with plentiful sunshine and cool conditions. Hope you enjoyed the nice day, because clouds and rain move in quickly for the rest of the week.



A large storm system is setting up this evening with rain in the western Gulf of Mexico moving north towards Louisiana and Mississippi. Through the day tomorrow that will set up the potential for flooding rains to our west, while we see just the clouds.

There is still the possibility of a few isolated showers, mainly in our northern counties, but most of us will be dry. Heavy rain is possible in Atlanta tomorrow, especially during the afternoon.



By Friday the axis of precipitation will shift further to the east and Middle Georgia will see another rainy day.

We will also see the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated in our area on Friday.



Although we are not anticipating severe storms, heavy rain could cause some localized flooding to some already high streams and rivers.

Total rainfall will be dependent on where we see some stronger storms setting up, but expect anywhere between .5″-15″ across Middle Georgia