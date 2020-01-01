Weight loss resolutions: Health professionals address diet fads

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your New Year’s resolution is to get back in shape, doctors are encouraging you to stay away from some of the diet fads.

Whether you’re getting a gym membership or making healthier choices in the kitchen, health professionals are encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

- Advertisement -

“We’re seeing a lot of trends focusing on what we call deprivation diets, so things like Keto, intermittent fasting,” said Medical Center, Navicent Health dietician Millie Smith. “Really when people are trying to eliminate entire groups of food to try to achieve weight loss.”

She says diets like Keto that eliminate food groups run the risk of lacking nutrients.

“Things like Iron, Folate, Vitamin B12–those really put you at a risk of developing anemia or fatigue, anxiety. Keto isn’t good for the body long-term,” Smith said.

She adds Keto pushes a high protein diet, which is harmful to kidneys.

Lauren Freeman, a personal trainer at Kinetix Health Club, says you should stick to a traditional healthy diet.

“Eat your proteins, eat your complex carbs, and eat your veggies. Try to stick to that diet. If you have a cheat day, don’t worry about it. Don’t stress about it. Just get back to that diet,” Freeman said.

For those just starting to work out, trainer Kevin Jeller says you should get started on machines or fitness group classes.

“So they don’t hurt themselves, and then once they’re in the group classes and they want to go out on the weight floor, they know what they’re doing. They know the right technique,” Keller said.

Smith suggests downloading the apps My Fitness Pal and Lose It to track your weight loss.