MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just when you thought the holiday deals were over, Mercer University has one that won’t cost you anything.

Mercer Men’s Basketball team posted a special offer on social media to celebrate the New Year.

The team is offering free tickets to their upcoming home game. Saturday, January 4th, the team takes on Chattanooga at 4:30 at Hawkins Arena.

If you want to get in on the deal you can click on the following link to get your free tickets:

https://mercerbears.com/sb_output.aspx?form=35