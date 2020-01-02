Macon Housing Authority prepares for final phase of Tindall Fields

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tindall Fields affordable housing complex is getting ready for its final phase of an expansion project.

Mike Austin, the Macon Housing Authority CEO, says this project changes the narrative of affordable housing.

“For every three units of affordable housing, there are ten people on a waiting list here in Bibb County,” Austin said. “So the demand is high.

“We don’t build affordable housing the way we used to. In the old days, it was very typical of housing authorities to take a small piece of land and put as many housing units as they possibly could on it. It doesn’t matter who you rent to. If you house a lot of people on a small piece of land, you’re going to run into some issues.”

The phases

Phase one and two are finished. They include a senior-living facility and apartment-style units.

Phase three and four will construct two and three-bedroom units.

“When we go into communities, we try to think about how would this fit into this particular community,” he said. “How can we add value to the community and attract more investment dollars.”

The project costs $50 million.

Austin says when phases three and four are complete, “it will be pleasing to the eye and community.”

“It’s something this part of Macon hasn’t ever seen,” Austin said.