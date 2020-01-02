Mom turns in teenage son for carjackings

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 17-year-old Truvon Sharay Humphrey turned himself in to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, after being escorted by his mother.

Humphrey was wanted in connection to two robbery and carjacking cases. Deputies say on December 17, Humphry approached a man on Daffodil Street, and demanded his money and car keys at gunpoint. Humphrey then drove off with the vehicle and other personal items.

- Advertisement -

On Christmas Eve at the Vineville Christian Towers, they say Humphrey approached a woman getting out of her car and demanded her purse and car keys. Humphrey left in the vehicle before deputies arrived.

Investigators were able to connect Humphrey to the robberies. They called his mother, and had him surrender without incident. Humphrey was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with one count robbery, and two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle. He is being held without bond.