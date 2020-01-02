New leisure classes coming to Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —New leisure classes are coming to Perry. The city’s leisure services will hold an open house Saturday, to decide which new classes Perry will take on in 2020.

During the open house, the community will have a chance to provide input on what they would like to see.

- Advertisement -

Some of the potential classes for discussion are entrepreneurship, crafting, flight simulation and photography.

Sedrick Swan and Nancy Graham of Perry’s leisure services, says this is a great way to start the new year by creating opportunities to enhance the physical, social, and emotional well-being of the community.

“Everyone isn’t interested in sports and we recognize that,” said Swan. “We want to make sure they have that opportunity to enjoy leisure and any recreational opportunities they find enjoyable.”

“We want the community to take away that we listen to them and that when they said that they wanted more than just sports that we heard you,” added Graham.

The open house is at Rozar Park gym Saturday, January 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Swam says they are still accepting instructors to teach classes.