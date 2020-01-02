Mother, children lose everything after Perry housefire

Perry Housing Authority is collecting donations for a family that lost everything

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry housefire has displaced a family from their home. The fire happened in the Perry Housing Authority complex Sunday.

According to Toya Harris, executive director of Perry Housing Authority, the Perry Fire Department contained the fire within 30 minutes.

Harris says no one reported any injuries.

Authorities deemed the incident a total loss. The cause is undetermined at this time.

The residents affected were a mother and her two children.

Donation Information

The Housing Authority needs (but not limited to) the following donations for the family:

Clothes

Shoes

Blankets

Toiletries

To donate, visit the main office of the Perry Housing Authority (822 Perimeter Road).

