MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The old Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue may soon provide storage space.

The Axela Development Group will go before Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning to present plans for a climate-controlled storage facility.

The facility will offer 569 units.

Meeting information

Planning & Zoning has its hearing Monday afternoon at 1:30.