Apple breaks records for 2019, Samsung shows off new TV

Jane King reports

The US Army banned its soldiers from using the Beijing-based social media app Tiktok on government phones. The Army cited security concerns.

Military.com considers it to be a cyber threat.

CNBC says people in tech are setting resolutions to spend less time using tech for the new year.

Ironically, it found that top social media sites are littered with posts from users who say they are looking to delete or reduce their dependence on social media apps.

2019 was Apple’s greatest ever, financially. The tech giant had several record days on Wall Street.

Furthermore, Apple’s stock increased by 87% for the year.

Samsung may show off a completely bezel-less, 8k GLED model at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week.

Apparently, the TV has bezels so tiny that the screen edge effectively disappears when viewed from a distance.

Samsung has also used similar innovations in its Galaxy smartphones.