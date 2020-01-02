Thieves break into closed gas station on Pio Nono Ave

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a convenience store burglary.

The incident happened at the former Exxon at the corner of Pio Nono Ave. and Dent St., in Macon.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say someone broke into the store on Wednesday night.

Authorities can not determine the items missing from the store. However, items are scattered on the ground outside.

Also, the entrance to the store has not been secured, as of Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.