Annual Christmas Tree Round-up in Warner Robins this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you haven’t gotten rid of your live Christmas tree yet, here is another chance to do so.

Keep Warner Robins Beautiful is asking residents to bring their old, living Christmas tree to the annual round-up on Saturday.

Most trees will be chipped into mulch and used to keep city parks green and beautiful.

This year, recycled trees will also be donated to the new Wellston Park for dogs to help keep it clean.

Other trees will be deposited in area lakes and streams to improve the habitat of fish.

Event Information