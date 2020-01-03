Bibb County sees decrease in homicides for 2019

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff says there was a major decrease in homicides in 2019, compared to 2018.

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, there were 25 homicides in 2019. Down from 42 in 2018.

Davis says they’ve also added new technology to help catch criminals involved in a homicide.

“Some of the technology that we’ve brought fourth, with the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network where we can track the shell casings and bullets to couple them with different crime instances, so that has helped us kind of piece together who all has been involved,” Davis said.

David adds, the community also played a part in helping reduce deadly gun violence.

“There’s a lot of people getting involved. There’s a lot of good people in this community that are trying to reach out to people and trying to make a difference,” he said.

Davis says 14 of last year’s 25 homicides, have been solved.