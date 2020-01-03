MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer Music at Capricorn is officially open for business.

Capricorn is participating in First Friday events.

- Advertisement -

There will be free live music and a bar serving beer and wine.

Bob Konrad, a manager at Capricorn, says there will also be tours you don’t want to miss.

“We’ve got the museum cranking at all cylinders,” he said. “We’ll be able to do tours of the whole facility. We’re able to accommodate a whole lot of people.”

The Bozwell’s are performing from 5:30 to 8:30 Friday night.

Rock Candy Tours will have guided tours for $12.