DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Increasing access to healthcare for veterans in rural areas. The Dublin VA Clinic wants you to know about a service they’re offering called ‘Telehealth’.

The goal is to bring medical care to the veterans of rural Georgia. 65 year-old veteran Danny Mccullangh, says he hopes this will get him the help that he needs.

“I wanted to walk in today I like I said I wasn’t going to let him look at this but I decide to go and let him look,” said Mccullangh.

He says this is his first time using the program.

Telehealth helps veterans communicate with doctors all over the country to discuss their healthcare needs from their home, through a mobile device or at the VA clinic.

“We actually have a provider that’s based out of New York City,” said Director, Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, David Whitmer. “We have the same in Brunswick.”

With Georgia being the 7th largest population of veterans, access to healthcare is a must, especially in rural areas.



“700,000 veterans in total in the state of Georgia,” shared Whitmer.

The service provides veterans with resources to setup appointments, refill prescriptions, and help vets maintain their health on their own time.

“The vet is seen the same day,” explained the clinic’s Telehealth Health Tech Clinical, Janie Sue Grantham.

Whiter says ‘Telehealth’ bridges the gap between veteran and care provider.