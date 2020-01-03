Keep Dublin-Laurens Beautiful invites community to recycle Christmas trees, electronics

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get rid of your Christmas tree, you have a chance to do it for free Saturday.

Keep Dublin-Laurens beautiful is inviting people its annual Christmas tree recycling event Saturday at The Home Depot in Dublin.

The trees will be chipped and used as mulch instead of going to a landfill.

You can also bring any electronics you want recycled.

All electronics are free to recycle except computer monitors and TVs. Those items will cost you $10.

You can stop by The Home Depot in Dublin between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. if you’re interested.