Macon man, teen arrested after running from deputies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bibb County deputies arrest two people on New Year’s Day for refusing to leave a Macon gas station.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the Citgo on Pio Nono Avenue, regarding a person not leaving the store. Deputies say when they pulled into the parking lot, the suspects ran off but were caught after a short chase.

While deputies were checking 22-year-old Steven Mashad Hicks, they found a magazine for a pistol. As deputies were checking where the Hicks ran, they found the pistol.

Deputies also arrested 17-year-old Kentavious Dshawn Brown, who was with Hicks. It was reported the clerk at the Citgo told the two to leave the store. The clerk says Hicks then pulled up his shirt, showed the gun to the clerk and said: “F*** you this is my property”.

Hicks was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Loitering, Willful Obstruction of a Peace Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He was released on a $2,860.00 bond.

Brown was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Loitering and Willful Obstruction of a Peace Officer. He is being held on a $1,560.00 at this time.