MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man is behind bars accused of setting fire to Friendship Baptist Church in Perry.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Issac Lester is charged with arson.

Investigators say the incident happened the early morning of December 22nd. Investigators say Lestor was already in custody for an unrelated battery charge.

Lestor is being held without bond.