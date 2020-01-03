New business turns trash to soil

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Reduce, reuse and recycle. The three R’s are key to a greener planet.

One Monroe County woman is making it easier for Middle Georgians to do all three.

Her new business, Second Hand Soil, provides a service that gives you a way to reduce the amount of trash you send to the landfill. Reuse that same trash in your garden or lawn after she picks it up and composts it. And recycle because you are basically using what was once trash, again.

- Advertisement -

Candace Neller-Harper, owner of Second Hand Soil, says composting can help the planet in other ways too.

“Did you know that garbage trucks get three miles to the gallon, if we could cut the waste stream by 40 percent by composting, we would have less carbon emissions, less methane releasing from the landfills from organic matter decaying.”

So, if you find yourself feeling guilty about your carbon footprint, you can get more information about Second Hand Soil or sign up at secondhandsoil.org.