Wanted Florida man arrested in motorcycle chase in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A wanted Florida man is now facing charges in Monroe County after leading deputies on a chase on a stolen bike. Monroe County deputies arrested Krystofer Hochlinkski of Jacksonville 11:15 Friday morning.

According to a news release, Hochlinkski was speeding on a motorcycle on Interstate 75 South, and he refused to stop for deputies. Deputies reported boxing Hochlinkski in when his motorcycle ran into the back of a patrol car.

Hochlinkski is a convicted felon and wanted in Florida for an Armed Carjacking.

Deputies also seized 10 ounces (294 grams) of meth and a firearm.

Hochlinkski is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Felony Fleeing, Bringing Stolen Property Inside State lines, Driving while license suspended, Driving in the emergency lane, reckless driving, following too close, failure to maintain, tag requirements, failure to stop at a stop sign, and littering.