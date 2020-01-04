Iran strike prompts U.S. men's soccer team to cancel Qatar training

The U.S. men’s soccer team called off plans to train in Doha, Qatar, this month in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday night.

- Advertisement - Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

“Due to the developing situation in the region, U.S. Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar for the Men’s National Team’s scheduled January training camp,” the federation said in a statement.

The men’s soccer team was scheduled to train in Qatar from Jan. 5 to Jan. 25. Qatar is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

The U.S. team will now begin their training on Jan. 6 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, according to the men’s national team’s Twitter account.

“Quick turnaround to get this done! Credit to the #USMNT administrative staff for organizing the logistics on such short notice from halfway across the world,” the U.S. Soccer Federation’s communications team tweeted on Friday night.

The federation said they are still working with the Qatar Football Association “to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality.”

In the meantime, the team will be getting ready to play Costa Rica in an exhibition game in Carson, California on Feb. 1.