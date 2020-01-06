Monroe County deputy arrested for involvement in illegal drug activity

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to Monroe County Sheriff, Brad Freeman, a deputy has been arrested for taking part in illegal drug activity.

According to an email from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Stewart was arrested Friday, January 3rd, in Butts County.

Sheriff Freeman said he learned of Stewart’s drug activity when he received a call Friday from Butts County Sheriff, Gary Long. Sheriff Long told Sheriff Freeman his office found out about Stewart’s illegal drug activity through a drug investigation the Butts County Sheriff’s Office was conducting. Sheriff Freemen said Stewart was arrested by both Monroe and Butts County Investigators.

“It goes without saying that I am extremely disappointed that this incident occurred and I do not and never will condone this sort of behavior in any of my employees,” said Monroe County Sheriff, Brad Freeman. “Stewart is being dealt in accordance with the law.”

Anna Lewis, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, said Stewart was hired as a Monroe County deputy in August 2018 and was assigned to the office’s Support Services Division. She said when he was arrested, Stewart was wearing his deputy badges. Lewis said he also wore them during his drug activity.

Lewis said Stewart is being charged with possession of Schedule III, IV, or V Controlled substance with intent to distribute and use of Communication Facility in Commission of a felony involving a Controlled Substance at this time. More charges may be forthcoming.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Freeman said Stewart is being held in the Butts County Jail without bond. The investigation involving Stewart is on going.