Man wanted for robbing Zaxby’s employee in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a Zaxby’s employee at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Zaxby’s at 4622 Hartley Bridge Road in Macon just before 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputies say an employee left the restaurant with a deposit bag. When the employee was getting into their car, a man approached them, pulled out a gun and demanded the employee give them the bag. The man grabbed it and ran. No one was injured.

Deputies say the man was wearing dark clothes and a white mask.

The robbery is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.