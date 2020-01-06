Anti-gun violence program aims to give teens ‘reality check’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some Macon-Bibb commissioners are taking a different approach to combat youth gun violence.

C.H.A.M.P.S, after school and summer programs, along with other organizations want to help keep youth out of trouble.

Macon-Bibb commissioners are introducing a program that goes one step further to prevent your teen from becoming the next headline.

Macon-Bibb ended 2019 with fewer murders than 2018.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins says programs to alleviate crime helped.

Watkins and Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman are partnering with Richard Robinson Funeral Home, to offer a darker program to convey the ‘Stop the Violence’ message.

“You can get out of jail, but when you leave this funeral home someone is wheeling you out,” funeral homeowner Robinson said. “The heartache it puts on your parents. This will help them turn their life around, and that one stupid decision can lead you here.”

It’s not a Scared Straight program. Commissioners call it a reality check for youth.

They’ll get a tour of a funeral home and then fill out a mock obituary.

“In two minutes, what do you want the world, your friends, neighbors to say about you?” Tillman asked. He hopes the program puts things into perspective.

“Sometimes we get immune to seeing our law enforcement and say: ‘I’m not afraid of that teacher. I’m not afraid of that principal,” Tillman said. “But the reality check of coming into the funeral home and seeing that casket, seeing your name written down, and saying the final words — it’s a little bit different.”

How to register

To register your teen, call Tillman at 951-2409. There is no age limitation.