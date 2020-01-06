MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The NFL is partnering with the American Red Cross to tackle a blood shortage.

Right now, the American Red Cross says they have less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

To get more people to give, from now until Jan. 19, anyone who donates has the chance to win a Super Bowl ticket.

Donors will have their name automatically entered for a chance to win.

The winner will receive more than a ticket — they will receive the following:

Entry to the official NFL Tailgate

Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami

Round-trip airfare

Hotel stay

$500 gift card for expenses

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Houston County

Warner Robins 1/6/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., PROPS Restaurant, 1289 S Houston Lake Road 1/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 South Houston Road 1/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Road

Perry 1/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Westfield Schools, 2005 Highway 41 South 1/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1600 Main Street

Centerville 1/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 North Houston Lake Drive

Kathleen 1/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Veterans High School, 340 Piney Grove Rd.



Bibb County



Macon 1/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Highridge Centre, 1738 Bass Road 1/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwest High School, 1775 Williamson Rd



Monroe County



Forsyth 1/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter 907, 180 N. Lee Street



Peach County



Fort Valley 1/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Fort Valley, 209 South Miller



Treutlen County



Soperton 1/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 4991 South 3rd Street



Dodge County

Eastman 1/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeside Church, 1417 Cochran Hwy



Johnson County



Wrightsville 1/8/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Buckeye Christian Church, 2176 New Buckeye Rd.



Jones County



Gray 1/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bradley Baptist Church, 819 Hwy 11 N



Laurens County

