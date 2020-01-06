Donate blood for chance to win trip to Super Bowl 54

By
Chip Matthews
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The NFL is partnering with the American Red Cross to tackle a blood shortage.

Right now, the American Red Cross says they have less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

To get more people to give, from now until Jan. 19, anyone who donates has the chance to win a Super Bowl ticket.

Donors will have their name automatically entered for a chance to win.

The winner will receive more than a ticket — they will receive the following: 

  • Entry to the official NFL Tailgate
  • Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami
  • Round-trip airfare
  • Hotel stay
  • $500 gift card for expenses

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Houston County

  • Warner Robins
    • 1/6/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., PROPS Restaurant, 1289 S Houston Lake Road
    • 1/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 South Houston Road
    • 1/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Road
  • Perry
    • 1/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Westfield Schools, 2005 Highway 41 South
    • 1/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1600 Main Street
  • Centerville
    • 1/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 North Houston Lake Drive
  • Kathleen
      • 1/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Veterans High School, 340 Piney Grove Rd.

Bibb County

  • Macon
    • 1/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Highridge Centre, 1738 Bass Road
    • 1/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwest High School, 1775 Williamson Rd

Monroe County

  • Forsyth
    • 1/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter 907, 180 N. Lee Street

Peach County

  • Fort Valley
    • 1/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Fort Valley, 209 South Miller

Treutlen County

  • Soperton
    • 1/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 4991 South 3rd Street

Dodge County

  • Eastman
    • 1/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeside Church, 1417 Cochran Hwy

Johnson County

  • Wrightsville
    • 1/8/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Buckeye Christian Church, 2176 New Buckeye Rd.

Jones County

  • Gray
    • 1/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bradley Baptist Church, 819 Hwy 11 N

Laurens County

  • Dublin
    • 1/14/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 405 Bellevue Ave
    • 1/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, 1826 Veterans Boulevard