MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The NFL is partnering with the American Red Cross to tackle a blood shortage.
Right now, the American Red Cross says they have less than a three-day supply of type O blood.
To get more people to give, from now until Jan. 19, anyone who donates has the chance to win a Super Bowl ticket.
Donors will have their name automatically entered for a chance to win.
The winner will receive more than a ticket — they will receive the following:
- Entry to the official NFL Tailgate
- Tickets to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami
- Round-trip airfare
- Hotel stay
- $500 gift card for expenses
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Houston County
-
Warner Robins
- 1/6/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., PROPS Restaurant, 1289 S Houston Lake Road
- 1/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 South Houston Road
- 1/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Road
-
Perry
- 1/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Westfield Schools, 2005 Highway 41 South
- 1/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1600 Main Street
-
Centerville
- 1/10/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 North Houston Lake Drive
-
Kathleen
-
- 1/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Veterans High School, 340 Piney Grove Rd.
-
Bibb County
-
Macon
- 1/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Highridge Centre, 1738 Bass Road
- 1/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwest High School, 1775 Williamson Rd
Monroe County
-
Forsyth
- 1/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter 907, 180 N. Lee Street
Peach County
-
Fort Valley
- 1/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Fort Valley, 209 South Miller
Treutlen County
-
Soperton
- 1/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 4991 South 3rd Street
Dodge County
-
Eastman
- 1/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeside Church, 1417 Cochran Hwy
Johnson County
-
Wrightsville
- 1/8/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Buckeye Christian Church, 2176 New Buckeye Rd.
Jones County
-
Gray
- 1/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bradley Baptist Church, 819 Hwy 11 N
Laurens County
-
Dublin
- 1/14/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 405 Bellevue Ave
- 1/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, 1826 Veterans Boulevard