MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fire damaged a Macon fast food restaurant Monday.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to the Captain D’s on Gray Highway around 4 a.m.

Fire crews reported smoke and flames at the back of the restaurant when they arrived.

The department says a rear storage had the most of the damage, but there is smoke and water damage in the kitchen and dining area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.