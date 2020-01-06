Gas prices could rise after missile attack in Iran

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After Iran General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad last week, Iranian officials say there have been attacks on their refineries. That could lead to you spending more at the pump.

Gas Apps including Gas buddy reported a three percent increase in Bibb County. The average price of regular unleaded is now $2.46 a gallon.

However, according to the American Automobile Association, they say it’s too early to tell if problems overseas could impact prices.

“Prices are moving higher following the death of Iran’s top military leaders, but it’s typical when it comes to current events,” Montrae Waiters, AAA Spokesperson said. “And it’s still too early to tell exactly how tension can impact prices.”

The organization says the prices in Georgia are about 40 cents higher per gallon than this time a year ago.