Georgia’s new GOP senator enters politics amid impeachment

ATLANTA (AP) – A Republican businesswoman set to be sworn in as Georgia’s next U.S. senator will enter the chamber with a unique distinction: Her first vote could be on whether to remove the president.

Kelly Loeffler is scheduled to be sworn in at 5 p.m. on Monday during a short ceremony on the Senate floor in Washington. Her first vote as a senator could come at the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Loeffler says she plans to vote against removing the president. She’ll have to defend the Senate seat in a November special election.