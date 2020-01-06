Macy’s Macon Mall store closing, clearance sale soon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macy’s Macon Mall store is closing soon. This is according to a news release from Lauren Vocelle, Macy’s media relations manager.

Vocelle says “a clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.”

The media relations manager says regular and non-seasonal colleagues will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

In the news release, Vocelle stated:

The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Macon community over the past 22 years.

How to continue shopping at Macy’s

The retailer encourages customers to shop at other Macy’s locations including: